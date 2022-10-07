TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- President Biden’s sweeping move to pardon minor federal marijuana offenses could have a ripple effect for some states. It’s also fueling calls for action in Kansas, which is one of just a few states that have lagged behind on marijuana reform.

The move is being welcomed by some Kansans, who are eager to see changes on the marijuana front in the state.

“Releasing inmates across the District of Columbia, then asking Governors across the United States to do the same? It’s what needs to be done,” said Jason Todack, owner of CBD American Shaman in Topeka.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is legal in Kansas. It’s derived directly from the hemp plant and contains no THC.

Todack spoke about the medical benefits of both marijuana and CBD, which include treatment for anxiety, chronic pain, and seizures.

“These are grandmothers, grandparents, moms with children with autism,” Todack told the Kansas Capitol Bureau in an interview Friday. “You shouldn’t be punished for taking care of yourself and self-medicating. You see, the war on drugs ain’t a war on drugs. It’s a war on people.”

President Biden also called on state governors to pardon low-level marijuana offenses.

Kansas has not signed off on a mass pardon. Instead, the administration will continue to review pardon requests based on “individual cases.”

According to Marilyn Harp, Executive Director of Kansas Legal Services, Biden’s move could inspire states to look at other options.

“The President setting that model could maybe help us find some other easier solutions than one-at-a-time paperwork solutions to give people a second chance,” Harp said.

Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt will face off with Democratic incumbent Governor Laura Kelly in November. Kansas Capitol Bureau reached out to Schmidt’s team Friday for comment on Biden’s move but did not hear back.

While Kansas has yet to legalize marijuana in any form, lawmakers are working on a medical marijuana bill ahead of next year’s session.

Kelly has been vocal about her support for medical marijuana legalization.

In a debate Wednesday, Both Kelly and Schmidt agreed the industry would need to be regulated.

Schmidt said the challenge would be accommodating “the things that people agree on” while making sure not to “fling open the door to the harm” that comes with recreational use without limitations.

In response, Kelly said the industry would be “very well regulated” and that it would not “spread like wildfire.”

As lawmakers look ahead to the next session, some marijuana advocates are hoping for action.

“If you actually represent the people, and you want to see this state change in tax revenue… corporation, businesses, entrepreneur… help Kansans across the board,” Todack said. “Vote yes. Let’s get medical marijuana in here, and let’s start working toward recreational.”