DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening her children’s school.

According to the Dodge City Police Department, it happened Wednesday morning when the woman called Sunnyside Elementary in Dodge City upset and allegedly threatened to blow up the school.

Police say the woman then showed up at the school shortly after the call to pick up her children, and police were notified.

Due to security measures, she did not make it inside the school. She was only able to go through the entry doors and not the locked interior doors, according to police.

Police say she was arrested on-site without incident. No explosives were found.

She has been booked into the Ford County Jail on suspicion of one felony count of criminal threat, according to police.