TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A bill that would have let parents “inspect any materials, activities, curriculum, lessons, syllabi, surveys, tests, questionnaires, examinations, books, magazines, handouts, professional development and training materials and any other materials or activities that are provided to the parent’s child,” has died in the Kansas Senate.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Senate overrode Governor Laura Kelly’s veto 24-to 15 and sent Senate Bill 496 to the Kansas House of Representatives.

On Thursday, the House voted 72-50 on the override measure. However, it was not the two-thirds majority needed to override Kelly’s veto.

If lawmakers had overridden the veto, parents would have had the right to challenge any material or educational material of any book, and it could have meant the removal of the book, magazine, or material from the school.