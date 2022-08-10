GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Public Schools USD 457 is holding open houses for parents to see where their children will be when school starts. Parents will get to tour the schools and classrooms and meet the teachers.

Open house schedule

Monday, Aug. 15 — Horace J. Good Middle School, 1412 N. Main Street, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16 —

Abe Hubert Elementary School, 1205 A Street, 4:15 – 5:45 p.m.

Alta Brown Elementary School, 1110 East Pine Street, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo Jones Elementary School, 708 Taylor Avenue, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Edith Scheuerman Elementary School, 1901 Wilcox Street, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Florence Wilson Elementary School, 1709 Labrador Blvd., 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Gertrude Walker Elementary School, 805 W. Fair Street, 4:45 – 6:00 p.m.

Jennie Barker Elementary School, 5585 N. Jennie Barker Road, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Jennie Wilson Elementary School, 1401 Harding Street, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Victor Ornelas Elementary School, 3401 E. Spruce Street, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center, 3101 Belmont Place, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center, 401 Jennie Barker Road, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Kenneth Henderson Middle School, 2406 Fleming Street, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Garden City High School, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd., 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Meet and Greet will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Plymell Elementary School, 20 W. Plymell Road, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Garden City Achieve and the Virtual Academy, 1312 N. 7th Street, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18 — Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 W. Walnut Street, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22 — Georgia Matthews Elementary School, 111 Johnson Street, from 4:45 – 6:00 p.m.

First day of school

Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Half-day orientation for students in grades kindergarten through fifth, seventh, ninth and tenth, and all students new to Garden City Public Schools.

Thursday, Aug. 18 — First full day for all elementary through high school students.

Monday, Aug. 22 — First day of school for Garfield Early Childhood Center