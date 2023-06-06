TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is expanding the qualifications for families to apply for the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP).

The program will provide parents and guardians who qualify with a one-time $1,000 award, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. The funds are intended to help pay for educational goods, services, and school supplies.

“This program enables Kansas students to access the resources and support they need to live up to their highest potential,” Kelly said. “If you know of someone who may qualify for this funding, please encourage them to apply today as we continue to help our students thrive both in and out of the classroom.”

Funds can be spent on tutoring for music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, math and engineering, according to the press release. Certain school supplies, such as musical instruments, are also covered.

The KEEP program is offered by Merit International, Inc and the Kansas Office of Recovery. The application for the KEEP program can be found here.

The funds will not be eligible for private school tuition, according to the press release.