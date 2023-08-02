ATWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – The start of the school year is 20 days away, but students at Rawlins County Junior-Senior High School don’t know where classes will be held.

The school was severely damaged by arson in June.

Rawlins County Junior and Senior High School fire (Courtesy: Wanda Poore)

A lack of stability is a big concern for parents who want an update from the district on its plan for the return to school, according to Deb Minkler. She’s a parent and the executive director of the ACE Foundation, which is raising money for the school’s recovery.

“You have mixed emotions, I guess,” said Minkler. “You want to know everything, but you know you can’t.”

She was with her teenage son when they learned about the fire that damaged his school.

“We both kind of just looked at each other, and I could see he had tears in his eyes,” Minkler said. “I think he was scared for the unknown.”

Fear of the unknown is compounded by the lack of communication from the district, according to Minkler.

“The few people I’ve talked to, I think they’re just hoping for the most normalcy they can for their kids,” Minkler said.

People are also seeking answers after donating money to the district to help with the destruction.

“I think it’s just the idea that this school means a lot to them because maybe their grandma graduated from there, and their whole family graduated there,” Minkler said.

She doesn’t blame the district for not telling parents what’s next when they may not know themselves.

“I don’t think the school’s doing it to hide it,” Minkler said. “I think they’re just doing it because they’re trying to figure everything out, and they don’t want to give false hope to the parents.”

KSN reached out to the Rawlins County Board of Education, the school district and school officials for comment but has not heard back.

During the board’s latest meeting in June, they unanimously approved portable classrooms.