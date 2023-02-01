WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old Parsons man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wilson County.

According to the KHP, a Chevy Malibu was eastbound on U.S. Highway 400 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane. A westbound Dodge Ram attempted to avoid the collision by entering the eastbound lane, but the Malibu crossed back into the eastbound lane and struck the Ram head-on.

The driver of the Malibu, James R. White, Jr., died at the scene. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ram, a 23-year-old Larned man, was transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries. The KHP says he was wearing a seatbelt.