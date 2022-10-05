A truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue in Conway, Kansas, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo courtesy McPherson Fire Department)

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of U.S. Highway 56 is closed Wednesday as crews clean up after a tractor-trailer crash in Conway, west of McPherson.

A semitractor-trailer crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. McPherson Fire Chief T.J. Wyssmann said the call came in as a hazmat incident.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the truck on its side in the ditch on the south side of the highway. The driver was nearby and was not hurt. Wyssmann said there was not a threat to the public.

However, the road is closed for several hours so that workers can transfer the contents of the trailer. The fire department did not indicate what the contents are.

Wyssmann said drivers can detour at Highway 56 and 81 Bypass and at Plum Avenue.

Other agencies and departments involved include the Conway Fire Department, Williams Energy, CHS and McPherson County EMS, McPherson County Dispatch, Kansas Highway Patrol and McPherson County Sheriff’s Office.