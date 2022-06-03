KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Construction work for a bridge replacement project on Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas could affect those traveling on Interstate 70 this weekend.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, I-70 will be closed east and westbound at I-635 for bridge demolition, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

I-70 is expected to remain closed until Monday, June 6, at 5 a.m.

Completion for the $6 million bridge deck replacement project is expected in December 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The westbound I-70 to southbound I-635 ramp will be closed for the duration of the project.