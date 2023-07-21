WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new admissions partnership agreement between Fort Hays State University (FHSU) and Kansas Health Science Center – Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC – KansasCOM) will help address Kansas’ physician shortage.

The agreement allows a select number of Fort Hays State University students to accelerate their career path with a 3+4 program. Qualified students who meet admission requirements will have the opportunity to begin their first year of medical school in their senior year of undergraduate studies at Fort Hays State University. After completing their first year at KHSC – KansasCOM, they will receive their bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University, thereby completing both undergraduate work and a medical degree in seven years.

“To be able to have students that understand rural America, understand the need of serving the underserved, that understand the importance of service and giving back and what it means to be part of the community is really important to us and part our core mission and our core values,” said Tiffany Masson, Psy.D., president of KHSC – KansasCOM.

KHSC – KansasCOM is the first private, nonprofit osteopathic medical school in Kansas. It is the fifth partnership agreement KHSC – KansasCOM has signed in Kansas and the first with a public university. Other colleges with similar agreements include Kansas Wesleyan University, Southwestern College, Friends University, and Newman University.

Students at Fort Hays State University who meet specific course requirements within their undergraduate program and admissions criteria at KHSC – KansasCOM will have the opportunity to transition to the college in pursuit of their medical degree beginning in the summer of 2024.