The 11th Street pedestrian bridge collapsed Sunday. The bridge had been closed. (Courtesy: City of Ellis)

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Ellis said that the old 11th Street pedestrian bridge collapsed on Sunday.

The bridge was recently closed to pedestrian traffic due to safety issues and deemed unrepairable. The City is asking residents to stay away from the area.

Over the years, it was popular for those fishing or crossing to get to the old High School complex.

The bridge hasn’t been open to traffic in decades.