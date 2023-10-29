WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a Chevy pickup on Sunday.

It happened around 2:25 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.

The KHP says a Chevy pickup was heading eastbound. As the pickup approached the pedestrian, he walked into the lane of travel. The KHP says the pickup tried to avoid the man but hit on the right-hand side.

The pedestrian was identified as Andrew W. Martsolf of Kansas City, Kansas.