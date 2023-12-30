LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a semitrailer on a Kansas highway Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 6:20 a.m., a 43-year-old man from Mexico City, Mexico, was driving a 2022 Freightliner Semitrailer southbound on Interstate 35, just south of Burlingame Road in Emporia. With him was a 53-year-old man, also from Mexico City, Mexico.

As the semitrailer moved into the left lane to let another vehicle merge onto Interstate 35, 29-year-old Dylan Edward Moellenberndt from Admire, Kan., walked into the left lane of the roadway. The KHP says the semitrailer steered to the right but hit Moellenberndt.

Moellenberndt was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi and his passenger were uninjured.