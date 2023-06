COMANCHE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 45-year-old pedestrian was killed on U.S. 183 in Comanche County on Thursday. It happened around 2:46 a.m. north of Coldwater.

A Chevy Suburban driven by a 26-year-old Lewis, Kansas man was southbound on the highway when a pedestrian stepped out onto the road and was hit.

The KHP identified the pedestrian as Andrew J. Moore of Hutchinson. He was taken to Comanche County Hospital, where he died.