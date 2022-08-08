WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WDAF) – A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.

The investigators said the driver of a 2018 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on I-70 in the left lane when she struck the right rear panel and sliding door of a 2017 Ford Transit Van stopped on the left shoulder of the interstate.

The sliding door of the Ford hit a male pedestrian who was later identified as 42-year-old man Chris Mcclellan of Columbus, North Carolina.

The driver of a 2020 BMW X5 M then hit the door of the Ford in the left lane.

Mcclellan was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda was also taken to a hospital with a possible injury. No one in the BMW was injured.