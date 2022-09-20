CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed a pedestrian died after being hit by a school bus Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of 6th and Lincoln in Clay Center.

According to Clay Center Community High School, a school bus for USD 379 was involved in an accident with a pedestrian. The KHP was first notified at 7:03 a.m.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner confirmed the man was crossing the road southbound when he was hit. Law enforcement is at the scene conducting an investigation.

According to the school, no students were on the bus, and the accident did not happen in a school zone.