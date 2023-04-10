KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after a semi-truck struck and killed a woman along Interstate 35 Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 3:30 a.m., a United States Postal Service semi-truck was traveling southbound along the interstate when it struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway near Cambridge Circle.

The pedestrian, later identified as 30-year-old Jacqueline Kirwan of Topeka, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash temporarily shut down a portion of the interstate for several hours Monday morning. The road reopened to traffic just before 8 a.m.