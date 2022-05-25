TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — An investigation into Pfizer’s business and advertising practices involving its co-payment coupon program has prompted a settlement of over $85,000 to be paid to Kansas consumers.

The settlement resolves allegations that Pfizer, Inc., deceptively marketed its co-payment coupon program for its Estring, Quillivant XR and Quillichew ER (“Quillivant”), and Flector Patch products.

The allegations say Pfizer distributed coupons promising customers would pay “no more than $15 or $20” for prescriptions without clearly and conspicuously disclosing the material terms and conditions as required by the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Pfizer’s coupons said clearly that eligible customers would “PAY NO MORE THAN” certain out-of-pocket amounts when customers paid much more because limits on total savings were not prominently disclosed.

The settlement will require Pfizer to pay $85,564.01 in restitution to Kansas consumers. Those who qualify for the restitution payment will be contacted by Pfizer directly, with no action necessary on their part.

A Shawnee County District Court Judge approved the consent order and final judgment.