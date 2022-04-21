REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple train cars have derailed and are upright blocking U.S. Highway 36 in Republic County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Kansas Highway trooper Ben Gardner tweeted news about an injury crash just west of Courtland involving a commercial motor vehicle and a train at 9:02 a.m.

A truck collided with a train in Republic County, Kansas closing US HWY 36. Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Sarah Cox – Belleville Telescope)

A truck collided with a train in Republic County, Kansas closing US HWY 36. Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Sarah Cox – Belleville Telescope)

A truck collided with a train in Republic County, Kansas closing US HWY 36. Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Sarah Cox – Belleville Telescope)

A truck collided with a train in Republic County, Kansas closing US HWY 36. Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Sarah Cox – Belleville Telescope)

A truck collided with a train in Republic County, Kansas closing US HWY 36. Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Sarah Cox – Belleville Telescope)

A truck collided with a train in Republic County, Kansas closing US HWY 36. Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Sarah Cox – Belleville Telescope)

A truck collided with a train in Republic County, Kansas closing US HWY 36. Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Sarah Cox – Belleville Telescope)

A truck collided with a train in Republic County, Kansas closing US HWY 36. Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Sarah Cox – Belleville Telescope)

A truck collided with a train in Republic County, Kansas closing US HWY 36. Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Sarah Cox – Belleville Telescope)

The Belleville Telescope reported the highway will be closed for an indefinite amount of time. Fog may have been contributing cause to the crash.

A Belleville telescope reporter on the scene reported the driver of the semi had only minor injuries.

Drivers can use Kandrive.org to find delays on Kansas roads and highways.