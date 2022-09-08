A pickup crashed in the 1100 block of W. Highway 56 in Barton County on Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo Courtesy Great Bend Fire/EMS Department)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured in a pickup crash in Barton County Thursday morning. The truck crashed just before 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 156 Highway.

When first responders got to the crash scene, they found one person trapped in the pickup.

Rescuers worked quickly to get the patient out, then took the victim to the hospital. The person has potentially serious injuries.

Great Bend Fire/EMS Department posted a message on Facebook saying that crews train for many hours and use specialized equipment to handle situations like this.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.