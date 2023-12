HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A pilot was injured in a small plane crash in south central Kansas Monday.

According to Harper County Sheriff Tracy Chance, the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the Anthony Municipal Airport.

Sheriff Chance tells KSN the pilot, a man, was flying just north of the runway when he hit some wires, causing him to hit the ground.

The pilot was taken in an unknown condition to a local hospital for treatment.