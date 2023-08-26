WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was uninjured after the door of his plane fell off his airplane Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says the man was flying a 1941 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when he lost a piece of his door southeast of Moundridge.

The crash log says he was circling around to locate it, but landed in a field. He attempted a takeoff but aborted because there was not enough distance for a safe takeoff and landed again.

While the plane was rolling forward, there was a hard brake when coming to a stop, causing the airplane to nose into the ground and put a slight dent in the propeller blades.