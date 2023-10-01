OLATHE, Kan. — A pilot was uninjured after a plane crash at Johnson County Executive Airport Sunday afternoon.

An aircraft coming in for a landing at the Johnson County Executive Airport fell short of the runway and flipped over around 1 p.m.

Although Johnson County MED-ACT responded, there were no injuries on the scene.

The Cessna 182 was approaching the runway when a reported engine failure led to the pilot gliding to the start of the runway.

The plane then fell short of the runway and flipped over before stopping. The pilot was flying alone from Newton, Kansas.

Following procedure, the airport will remain closed as the local FAA and NTSB completes their investigation. It is unknown how long the airport will remain closed.