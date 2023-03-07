PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF) — Pittsburg police and Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is a suspect in several shootings that happened overnight.

Aaron Swink, the man seen in this photo below, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Residents are asked not to venture into that part of the city. In a prior encounter with authorities, Swink fired at officers, but none were injured.

The department announced on Facebook Tuesday they were actively searching for Swink.

Citizens are asked not to conduct travel near South Rouse and E 520th Street or the nearby Ascension Via Christi Hospital.