PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – Pittsburg State University will soon have its own beer.

The university says The Jolly Fox Brewery in downtown Pittsburg is partnering with the school on its first licensed beer. Golden Gorilla Ale will be a seasonal ale, available from August through November.

In a news release, Jolly Fox owner and master brewer Joel Stewart describes the beer as “a light-bodied easy drinking golden ale that has great tropical fruit notes that make it a perfect companion for summer drinks or fall football.”

Pittsburg State says they are working with their food and beverage vendor to make the beer available at football games this fall. It will also be available through Jolly Fox’s distribution network and select liquor stores in Pittsburg.

The university has also planned an after-hours event for alumni and special guests to launch the new beer on August 25. Alumni can RSVP for the event here.