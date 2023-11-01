MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNW) — The City of McCook has released the name of the person who died in a plane crash on Monday. The victim is the pilot, Clifton Coffman, 79, of Shreveport, Louisiana. The passenger, a 65-year-old man from Shreveport, is being treated for injuries.

A single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed in the backyard of a home in the 1400 block of East C Street before noon Monday. C Street is about one-eighth a mile southwest of the town’s airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.