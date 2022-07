SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Topeka man has died from a plane crash that occurred in Shawnee County on Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log, 72-year-old Steven Stucky was flying a 2007 RV-7 aircraft south. He went to turn west when the aircraft stalled.

The plane flipped and nosedived into the ground. Stucky was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be taking over the investigation.