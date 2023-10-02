TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Airplanes will be flying over 10 Kansas communities this week to spread aviation awareness.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission of Aerospace Education (KCAE) to give kids across the state an up close and personal look at airplanes and meet those who operate them, according to a press release from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). This is all part of the Fly Kansas Air Tour this Thursday through Saturday.

More than 50 pilots are registered to visit communities across the Sunflower State. Tours will include presentations relating to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and highlight job opportunities and growth the aviation industry brings to Kansas, according to the press release.

“The Fly Kansas Air Tour brings airplanes within reach for over 1,000 children in only three days – an experience we hope many will look back on as their first step into aviation,” Bob Brock, KDOT Director of Aviation, said. “Kansas maintains thousands of aviation jobs, and an interest in the industry could lead them to exciting aviation career opportunities in the future.”

Tour stops include the following airports:

Day 1 (Oct. 5):

Goodland 10-10:40 a.m.

Colby 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Scott City 1:15–2:30 p.m.

Dodge City 3:30–8 p.m.

Day 2 (Oct. 6):

Great Bend 9:45–10:45 a.m

Wellington 12–2:15 p.m.

Hutchinson 3–4 p.m.

Salina 5–8 p.m.

Day 3 (Oct. 7):

Emporia 10–11 a.m.

Topeka Regional 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the Fly Kansas Air Tour.