HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hoisington family and the Hoisington Police Department are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy.
Police say Damien Moeder is considered an endangered runaway. He was last seen on Friday. He may be in the Hays area.
Moeder is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair that was last known to be dyed black. He has brown eyes and wears glasses.
Moeder was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and carrying a blue backpack.
If you have any information to help, the family or police find him, call the Hoisington Police Department at 620-653-4995 or 620-653-2223. You can also call the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.