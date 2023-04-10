HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hoisington family and the Hoisington Police Department are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy.

Police say Damien Moeder is considered an endangered runaway. He was last seen on Friday. He may be in the Hays area.

Damien Moeder (Photo provided by Hoisington Police Department from Moeder’s family)

Moeder is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair that was last known to be dyed black. He has brown eyes and wears glasses.

Moeder was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and carrying a blue backpack.

If you have any information to help, the family or police find him, call the Hoisington Police Department at 620-653-4995 or 620-653-2223. You can also call the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.