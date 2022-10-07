GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 27-year-old Oklahoma man is in the hospital after a pickup crash in Grant County early Friday morning.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Ulysses Police Department officers were chasing the man south on Kansas Highway 25 around 1:45 a.m.
About three miles south of Ulysses, the KHP says the man drove his pickup into and through a field. The pickup ramped a ditch embankment and landed on the west side of K-25. It rolled and landed on its side.
Troopers say the 27-year-old man from Guymon was not wearing a seatbelt. He suffered potentially serious injuries and was taken to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses.
KSN News has not learned yet what sparked the chase.
