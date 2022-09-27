GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A large amount of fentanyl was recovered in Garden City following a weekend traffic stop.

It began around 1 a.m. Friday when officers from Garden City and the joint drug task force made a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. Highway 50 near Air Links Road. That led to a search of the vehicle, where officers found counterfeit oxycodone pills mixed with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. The 29-year-old woman driving the vehicle and two passengers, a 53-year-old woman, and a 46-year-old man were taken into custody.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for the 46-year-old man’s apartment in the 2900 block of N Fleming Street. Inside they recovered:

• 991 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl

• 38.1 grams of methamphetamine

• 40 units of liquid methamphetamine/fentanyl

• 22 units of fentanyl

• Items indicative of the distribution and consumption of illegal narcotics

All three suspects were booked into the Finney County Jail on various drug-related charges. The 29-year-old woman also had outstanding warrants in another county. Formal charges are pending against the three suspects.