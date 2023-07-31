SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina and Abilene Police are warning about a variation of the “Fugitive” game.

The “Fugitive” game is played after dark between two groups, one often labeled Fugitives, the other as Police. The game combines elements of Tag, Capture the Flag, Cops, and Robbers, and Hide and Seek.

The goal of the “Fugitives” is to make it from one point to another without being caught by the “Police.” This can be a short distance or several miles.

Local high schoolers have reportedly been playing “Fugitive” for several years now in Abilene. However, recently the game has changed with reports of violence and organized fighting.

Police say the latest incident led to injuries and there will likely be criminal charges filed. They are asking parents to talk to their children about the “Fugitive” game and warn them about the potential dangers and unintended consequences involved.