SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police have taken one person into custody after an investigation into a gun that was discharged at Salina South High School.

A Facebook post by the Salina Police Department (SPD) says the incident occurred at dismissal on Tuesday. The suspect was in a vehicle that was leaving the school parking lot.

SPD says they are in regular communication with the USD 305 administration. An investigation is ongoing. Officers are looking for other parties involved.

If you have any information about the incident, SPD asks you to call them at 785-826-7210 or call the Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.