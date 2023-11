OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are investigating after a shooting at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.

It is currently unclear what led up to the shooting or who was involved. It is the second mall shooting in the Kansas City area this week.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along and we have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will update with more details as we get more information.