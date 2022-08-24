SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning.

According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to the traffic-light timing for pedestrians.

The SPD says Officer Newton took it upon himself to walk the woman across the street, holding up traffic to ensure her safety while doing so.

The woman who shared this photo wrote, “Made me a proud mom to be able to show my 14-year-old daughter the officer at the corner helping her across.”