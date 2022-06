MERRIAM, Kan. (KSNW) – The Merriam Police Department is investigating a case of animal cruelty.

On Sunday, the department said callers observed a puppy with a bag over its head being thrown from a vehicle. It happened on southbound I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway around 6:15 a.m. Officers located the puppy dead and recovered it.

No vehicle description was provided. If anyone in the area observed anything of note, contact MRPD through dispatch at 913-782-0720 regarding cruelty case 2201534.