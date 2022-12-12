GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 43-year-old man from Junction City, was driving a 2008 Toyota Avalon eastbound on Kansas Highway 244, fleeing from law enforcement.

The KHP says while the man was fleeing, he failed to navigate a left hand curve and crossed the centerline of the road. He then hit a guard rail and flipped over into the ditch on the north side, where his car then caught on fire.

The man may have suffered possible injuries as he complained of pain and was taken to an area hospital.

He was then taken into custody at the Geary County Detention Center.

The man was arrested on suspicion of the following:

Maximum speed limits

Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body

Possession of marijuana

Driving under the influence of drug or combination of drugs; 1st conviction

Obstruction or impeding of lawful activities

Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving

His bond is set at $10,000.