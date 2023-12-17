SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) — A police pursuit that came into Kansas from Colorado early Sunday morning ended in an arrest.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:50 a.m., they received information from authorities in Colorado that a truck that had been in a pursuit across several Colorado counties was possibly headed toward Kansas.

The truck was later spotted going through Coolidge, headed east on U.S. Route 50.

“A traffic stop was initiated east of Syracuse where the vehicle pulled over,” said the HCSO. “The Deputy started to approach the vehicle, and the driver fled east on U50.”

As the driver of the truck turned around and headed back toward Syrcuse, they went off the road to the north on Grain Bin Road, where they got stuck.

The HCSO says the driver there a handgun and methamphetamine out of the passenger side winder, shattering the glass.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old man from Aurora, Colo. He was taken into custody without further incident.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.