LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A police pursuit in Lyon County Monday night ended with an arrest.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Road 147 around 9:10 p.m. for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The car was described as a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

Upon arrival to the area, deputies found the truck and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, 51-year-old Troy Eastman, of Emporia, failed to stop, and a pursuit followed.

Lyon County deputies and the Emporia Police Department pursued the truck before it came to stop on the 1500 block of Road 140.

Eastman fled the scene, crossing a creek.

He was then arrested on suspicion of felony fleeing and elude and driving under the influence and taken to the Lyon County jail.