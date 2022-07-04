BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP & KSNF) — One man has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show.

Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.

An air show spokeswoman says the Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway when the explosion occurred.

The truck is part of Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. It is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph.

The driver of the truck was Chris Darnell, a graduate of Missouri Southern State University who called southwest Missouri home.

In a post published Saturday night on the Shockwave Jet Truck Facebook page, Chris Darnell’s father, Neal Darnell said the following: