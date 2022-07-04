BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP & KSNF) — One man has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show.
Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.
An air show spokeswoman says the Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway when the explosion occurred.
The truck is part of Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. It is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph.
The driver of the truck was Chris Darnell, a graduate of Missouri Southern State University who called southwest Missouri home.
In a post published Saturday night on the Shockwave Jet Truck Facebook page, Chris Darnell’s father, Neal Darnell said the following:
“During today’s SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck performance at the Battle Creek ‘Field of Flight’ Airshow, an accident occurred as a result of a mechanical failure on the Jet Truck. Regretfully, Chris Darnell, the driver and my youngest son, passed away from his injuries at approximately 1:01 p.m. No one else was involved. I will post more information as we get it. We will provide Funeral Arrangements sometime this week. We are so sad. Just one month ago Chris turned 40. He was so well loved by everyone who knew him. Chris so loved the Air Show business. He was ‘Living the Dream,’ as he said.”Neal Darnell – Father of Chris Darnell