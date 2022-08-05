LENEXA, Kan. (WDAF) – Police are looking for a man accused of several crimes, one being more serious than the other.

Lenexa police tweeted video Friday showing a man stealing an SUV.

The video shows the guy getting out of a white Ford Edge near Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road. He then gets into a 2006 Land Rover and drives away in it.

The department said the second crime is what he’s wearing at the time.

Video shows the accused car thief sporting what appears to be a Patrick Mahomes jersey. Lenexa police said the guy disgraced the jersey by wearing it while allegedly committing a crime.

If you recognize the man, call Lenexa police at 913-825-8097.