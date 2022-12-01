TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of SW Lincoln Street, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

According to Melissa Underwood, Communications Director for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the KBI is investigating a police shooting involving the Topeka Police Department.

The Topeka Police Department issued a statement Thursday morning which stated during a traffic stop, a suspect displayed a gun, and according to police “the officer feared for their life, fired the gun, striking the suspect.”

Police identified the suspect as a man.

The Topeka Police Department has taped off a crime scene in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln. (KSNT Photo/Katie Garceran)

A KSNT reporter on the scene reported there was a large police presence in the area. The original call came in around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Topeka Police.

Authorities have blocked off S.W. Hampton Street between S.W. Lincoln Street and S.W. Buchanan Street in Central Topeka.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is also on the scene. Kirk D. Thompson, Director of the KBI, is also at the scene.

Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles will hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.