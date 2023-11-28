KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)— Kansas City police shared an update Tuesday morning after a child was found dead Monday near a downtown apartment building.

Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Grand Boulevard just after 11 a.m. Monday for a reported medical nature unknown call.

When officers arrived, they found a young boy suffering from bodily trauma behind an apartment complex. First responders pronounced the child dead.

A KCPD spokesperson said detectives have confirmed via surveillance footage that the child fell from the apartment building.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding how the child fell.

Kansas City police said they are still classifying this as a suspicious death at this time.

Officials are not releasing any information about the boy until they confirm the child’s identity and notify the family.

Police said it could take several weeks for investigators to get reports from the medical examiner’s office and follow up on other leads. After detectives are finished investigating, they will refer the case to the prosecutor’s office for any potential criminal charges, KCPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Police said there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline leading to an arrest in this case.