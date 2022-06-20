GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to KanDrive, starting on Monday, June 20, westbound U.S. Highway 50 between U.S. Highway 83 and the Finney County/Kearny County line will be closed due to repairs needing to be done to the railroad crossing in the area. The eastbound lanes on U.S. Highway 50 will be opened.

The detour created for this closure will have westbound traffic exit U.S. Highway 50/U.S. Highway 400 at North Anderson Road, proceed south, turning west on old U.S. Highway 50/Jones Avenue, proceed west, turn north on North Big Lowe Rd, and then west on the access ramp to U.S. Highway 50/U.S. Highway 400. According to GoogleMaps, this detour will take 10 minutes.

(Courtesy: KanDrive)

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) uses state highways for official detour routes for safety, weight and maintenance concerns. KDOT states that oversized and overweight vehicles are not permitted in this detour.

There will be signs directing traffic.