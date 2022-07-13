GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – What appears to be an unexploded artillery shell has been found in rural Barton County.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir says the shell was found several months ago during haying operations in a field near the Great Bend Airport, but it had been placed inside a pickup and forgotten. The man who found the shell initially came across it again on Monday and contacted a relative who was familiar with explosives to show them.

Sheriff Bellendir says the family member told them to get away from it and call 911. The sheriff’s office responded to the 200 block of Northwest 130 Avenue. The shell was then recovered by the Wichita Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit on Tuesday. The unit will x-ray and examine it in Wichita.

During World War II, the Great Bend Airport was the location of the Army Air Base, a training site for B-29 bombers. Sheriff Bellendir says local World War II historians believe the round is from a 75 mm recoilless rifle, likely used at the base. He says given the military and oilfield activity in Barton County over the last century, it’s not uncommon for people to locate unused explosives or military ordinance. He says you should always call 911 if you think you may have uncovered something dangerous.