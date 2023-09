WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Russell County Kansas Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at Wilson Lake.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Monday, a man went missing while swimming in the lake.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Army Corp of Engineers, Russell County Rural Fire, Kansas Highway Patrol and Russell County EMS all have responded to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the search.

More details will be released when available and after family has been notified.