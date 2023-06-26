PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WDAF) — A panel put together by Prairie Village’s Diversity Committee was overwhelmingly against Kansas Senate Bill 180 and its interpretations of it, announced Monday by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

Kobach filed a motion to reverse a federal court order that requires the state to issue corrected birth certificates with accurate gender markers to transgender Kansans.

“There needs to be consistency in our laws, and our laws should reflect truth,” Kobach said at a Monday news conference detailing the bill that’s been called Kansas’s Women’s Rights Bill.

Hazel Krebs transitioned in 2021 and 2022. She then had to have her name changed legally and obtain a Kansas driver’s license, properly marking her gender identity.

“The process is very rigorous. I had to go to court. I had to do all these things in succession,” she explained.

She followed the passage and successful override of a veto of Senate Bill 180 this spring.

“That bill tries to define Trans Kansans in a way that blatantly erases people,” she said.

But until recently says she didn’t realize Kansas Attorney General planned on restoring previously changed driver’s license gender markers and birth certificate data to biological sex at birth.

“My driver’s license expires next February, and unless something happens in the courts, it’s going to say the wrong gender,” she said.

Krebs is on Prairie Village’s Diversity Committee, which changed its planned topic this month ahead of the law that goes into effect July 1.

Panelist Jae Moyer told a story of a Kansan they know who has decided to move out of state because of the bill.

“That bill tries to define gender identity in a way that just blatantly erases transgender Kansans. It’s dismissive and harmful, and it tells those members of our community that they do not belong here,” Moyer said.

Krebs said that was originally her plan as well. But she’s since changed her mind.

“They are trying to target us and to make it uncomfortable for us and make us want to move away, and we’re not going to,” she said.

Though the law goes into effect July 1st, it’s important to know any driver’s license or birth certificate obtained by a transgender individual previously will still be valid until they need to be reissued or renewed.

ACLU of Kansas told the crowd in attendance Monday it will fight any attempts by the state to change those gender markers back to biological sex at birth.