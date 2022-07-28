PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews in Pratt are on the scene of a propane leak around the 800 block of North Main Street, also known as U.S. Highway 281.

Pratt County Emergency Management said it’s a propane truck that is leaking, and it is north of the railroad tracks on Main Street.

Firefighters respond to a propane leak in Pratt on July 28, 2022. (Photo courtesy Pratt Fire Department)

“There is currently no threat to the public, but please avoid the area,” Pratt County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post at 10:30 a.m.

The Pratt Fire Department is on the scene. It says people who live in that area of town do not have to evacuate. If that changes, the residents will be notified.

