STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 25-year-old Pratt man was killed Sunday night when the motorcycle he was driving swerved to avoid a deer on the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Larry J. Ryan was northbound on SE 80th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he attempted to avoid the animal, lost control and left the roadway.

Ryan was taken to Stafford County Hospital, where he died from his injuries in the crash.

The KHP says Ryan was not wearing a helmet, only eye protection.