PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Advance mail voting begins in Pratt for the school district’s special election. Election day is May 9.

Residents are deciding whether to support a $16.6 million bond. The money would renovate the ACE building or the old high school into a fourth and fifth-grade center. It would also add four new classrooms to the elementary school, which could double as a storm shelter.

“We’re going to have our pre-K there, and we can expand our preK to all day 3-year-olds, which is also part of that answering the challenge for child care and helping people get their kids to preschool so they don’t have to manage that,” said USD 382 Superintendent Tony Helfrich.

The bond would also help pay for a secured entrance at the elementary school.

To read more about the bond, the school district has several pages, including frequently asked questions, presentations, designs and voting information.